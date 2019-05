QAS on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Rainbow Beach Rd.

One female is currently being assessed by paramedics after a single-vehicle rollover.

Queensland emergency services were on the scene at about 10am.

"She is stable and it is not too sure if she will be transported to hospital,” Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

"She has no serious or life-threatening injuries.”