Singing the same song: Gympie police on road safety

SINGING THE SONG OF ROAD SAFETY: Gympie Police Senior Constable Deb Wruck and volunteer in policing Marie Vella.

POLICE are out singing the same road safety song in the hope people will eventually learn the words.

According to Gympie police District Crime Prevention Coordinator Senior Constable Deb Wruck, motorists have heard the song many times before but have not learned the words yet.

"When it comes to road safety everyone has heard our message but a few don't learn.

"We are singing the same songs but we want someone to learn the words.

"People just have to take it seriously. they don't listen until they experience tragedy themselves.

Senior Constable Wruck said people who experience the tragedy of a road accident quickly become the safest of drivers.

"Some people experience it, who may have never been careful drivers, and then suddenly they are the biggest supporters of road safety because it has touched them personally.

"This event was planned before the recent fatalities and has now just added more emphasis to us being there to stop this saddening unnecessary loss of lives on our roads.

"Many accidents come from people trying to get somewhere at a specific time.

"Be patient. There's no more courtesy on the road.

"Drive to arrive.

Senior Constable Wruck said many people put extreme trust in their vehicles, which can sometimes lead to accidents, but highlighted space and time on the road as being the number one issue.

She suggest allowing for plenty of both.

"The key is space and timing.

"It's easy for people to blame something else, but at the heart of it is human error.

"Merging is one of the biggest things.

"People don't know the limits of their vehicles. We have a lot of old cars out there which don't move like people think they can.

"They need that space and timing to make the right choices.”