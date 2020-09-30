Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM

 

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died aged 78.

Reddy's family made the announcement on Facebook, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles.

"She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Reddy was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Born in Victoria, Reddy went on to become an international star in the 1970s and was the world's top selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974.

She is best known for her hit I Am Woman which earned Reddy a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal.

During her acceptance speech, Reddy thanked "God, because she makes everything possible".

More to come.

Originally published as Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

More Stories

australian singer editors picks entertainment helen reddy music singer tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

        Premium Content Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

        News Dianne Hughes plans to rack up more than 1000km on her bike in the next 30 days

        Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        Premium Content Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        News Big delays building out of Brisbane as long weekend starts

        WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

        News The Gympie Speedway is officially back in action under lights tomorrow night.

        DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

        Premium Content DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

        News He used an emergency beacon to call for help while camping at Kenilworth early this...