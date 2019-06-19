Sinclair’s milestone a ton of incentive

He took the long way to the AFL. But after stints in the VFL, WAFL and out west with the Eagles, Callum Sinclair has found a home at the Swans, where he will play his 100th game this week.

The 29-year-old will allow himself a moment or two of proud reflection when the Swans tackle Hawthorn on Friday night but then it's down to business.

Sinclair had to achieve his dream the hard way, via the VFL and WAFL, being with Subiaco before arriving at the Swans via West Coast Eagles in 2016.

"It's really special for myself and my family to play 100 games of AFL footy," he said. "It seems like only yesterday that I was pretty keen to just be given one opportunity at AFL level.

"You want to walk off the ground with some terrific memories and hopefully we can do that with a win."

Not bad for a bloke who was attending job interviews as his university course was about to finish - the rookie draft delivering his footy opening just in time over in WA. Sinclair is relishing the clash with Hawthorn, which is a chance to build on the impressive win over West Coast Eagles last time out and push on in the second half of the campaign.

Callum Sinclair will play his 100th game this week. Picture: AAP Images

"We probably see that (West Coast) just as the start and the benchmark for where we need to get to, so hopefully that game sparks a bit of momentum for us," he said.

Sinclair has hailed the role of ruck coach Dean Cox in developing his game but there's also the spur of lurking competition.

"Sam (Naismith) has been injured for a while but he's progressing really, really well in his rehab and recovery, so he'll be up and going soon," he said.

"Darcy Cameron's been playing some real consistent footy for a few years now ... and having the addition of Hayden (McLean) and Michael (Knoll) has also been really, really positive for us. I think we're developing a real strong bond amongst our ruck group."

Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner said that Will Hayward, Josh Kennedy. Zak Jones and Kieren Jack were all likely to available for selection providing they pulled up fine on Wednesday.