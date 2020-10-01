Simpson shocks with 45kg weight loss

Jessica Simpson is flaunting her fit physique on Instagram just over a year after giving birth to her third child, Birdie Mae.

The fashion designer posted a picture of herself on Monday doing a warrior yoga pose in workout clothes from her Jessica Simpson Collection, after she admitted she gained 45kg during her pregnancy.

"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset," Simpson, 40, captioned the pic, which features a beautiful sunset backdrop.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi commented, "Wow!! You look sooo good girl!! Keep doing whatever you are doing."

RELATED: Jessica Simpson doesn't care what John Mayer thinks of her memoir

Simpson has been candid about her weight loss journey since gaining more than 45kg during her most recent pregnancy. In addition to Birdie Mae, she has two other children, Maxwell Drew, 8, and Ace Knute, 7, with husband Eric Johnson.

The With You singer shared in September 2019 that she weighed 108kg while pregnant with Birdie Mae, but was able to shed the weight by choosing to "work harder" with her longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson accuses magazine of body shaming her

Jessica Simpson admitted she was 108kg at one stage during her pregnancy. Picture: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for QVC

Pasternak said of his client, "Been working together for over 12 years and she's always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world. And on top of it all, after being non-stop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she's down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met."

In July, Simpson proudly squeezed back into her 14-year-old jeans for her birthday and said, "I figured that since I'm in the final hours of my 30s I'd give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you."

This story originally appeared on the NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Simpson shocks with 45kg weight loss