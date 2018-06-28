Menu
WE HAVE A WINNER: Gympie' new Smithfield St landscape,seen here during construction, is the best in the state - and that's official
SIMPLY THE BEST: Why this Gympie street is a winner

28th Jun 2018 2:02 PM
GYMPIE'S Smithfield St revitalisation project is the best new urban landscape in Queensland.

And it is not just Gympie Regional Council saying so, nor its project partner, Place Design Group.

That is the official assessment of the Queensland branch of the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects.

And the award, announced a few days ago, puts the project in line for a national award.

A spokeswoman for Place Design Group said the institute was looking to award projects in the Urban Design category that contributed to urban amenity through improved qualities of "social interaction, economic activity, liveability, accessibility and safety.”

Mayor Mick Curran said the Council was thrilled that the project had received such recognition.

"We're really proud of the Smithfield Street space, and to see it recognised at a State level is very exciting for our community," he said.

"We've now got an award winning space the community can enjoy and businesses can be proud to call home".

Gympie Regional Councillor, Planning and Development portfolio, Cr Mark McDonald said the revitalisation was another example of quality development in the Gympie region.

"This is one example that demonstrates this Council is delivering quality projects. We must remember that half of the funding for this project was also contributed by the State Government,” he said.

Place Design Group's design manager, Martin Wilshire, said he was thrilled.

The group was proud to have worked closely with the council to deliver an award-winning project with such a positive impact on the community.

"The revitalised streetscape showcases the story of Gympie, interpreting themes about its past, present and future.

"Smithfield Street is a place truly designed for the people of Gympie and visitors, with the design inspired by the region's rich history and reinforcing the town centre's role as an attractive regional hub."

Winners of the AILA Queensland Awards now qualify for the 2018 AILA National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held on Thursday 11 October, on the Gold Coast, as part of the 2018 International Festival of Landscape Architects.

