Simple solution that could help avoid dingo disasters

GRABBING a stick could be an easy way of avoiding dingo disasters on Fraser Island.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, in partnership with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, is trialling dingo deterrent walking sticks at popular spots on the island.

BAC education officer Joyce Bonner said the sticks were designed to scare the animals away, not harm them.

The brightly-coloured sticks have been made available at Eurong and proved popular with visitors.

Waving the stick, hitting the ground and making a lot of noise usually encourages dingoes to go away, Ms Bonner said.

She said it was important to have respect for the animals as Fraser Island was their home.

A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said it was a positive initiative to improve visitor safety.

"Research shows that by having an item such as a hiking stick for protection, a person may feel safer near wildlife," she said.

"The likelihood of a dingo coming within reach of a hiking stick is very low."

The spokesman reminded people attempting to disturb, approach, harass or harm a dingo carried a minimum on-the-spot fine of $2135 and a maximum penalty of $10,640.