Simmons hits first career NBA three pointer

Ben Simmons his a three-pointer against Guangzhou Long-Lions in the pre-season and he made his first in the NBA today. Picture: Getty Images

Mark down the 8.20 mark of Ben Simmons' 172nd career NBA game.

The Aussie phenom, in his third season in the big league, hit his first career three pointer in his Philadelphia 76ers' clash with New York.

Now draining a three in the corner over the outstretched hand of Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson wouldn't normally cause headlines.

But this is Ben Simmons we're talking about.

The Melbourne boy with the unique skillset that puts him among the most talented hoopers on earth - but he can't shoot.

That's the typical criticism from NBA pundits who believe the Sixers will be hamstrung until he develops a consistent jumpshot.

And they're right, to an extent.

But, by his own admission, he's been working at that facet of his game.

And, given how talented he is, you can't doubt the hard work will eventually pay off.

Simmons hit a three pointer against Guangzhou Long-Lions in the pre-season and it was hoped he would use it as a springboard into the season. But this was his first attempt - meaning he is a perfect 1-1 on the season - in his 12th game of the 2019-20 season.

Previously, he hadn't made a three in 17 career attempts.

Simmons has acknowledged his lack of ability in the shooting department, but warned he was getting better.

"I'm confident in saying I'm not a great shooter - I'm getting better though," Simmons said.

"But it's a game, there's five people on the court. I lack something that I'm not as great at but, in other areas, I'm very great at.

"I run the floor as well as anybody, I'm physical, I can rebound the ball I'm a 6'10" point guard, I can guard one-through five.

"That's (shooting) just one thing that's coming into my game, which I'm excited about.

"I love getting better, I love spending time in the gym and building that confidence."

Don't expect the threes to rain down from here just yet, but making one is progress and, if he can continue to do it every so often, it opens up a whole new world for the wildly talented 208cm star.