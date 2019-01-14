Silver lining to Gympie drycleaner's closure

SILVER LINING: Jo Dalzell of Buderim Drycleaners said while it was sad she had to close Ace Laundry Services in Monkland St, now their agent in town is also a trusted former employee, is a bonus for customers.

GYMPIE may have lost the only drive-through drycleaning business in town, but we haven't lost access to the drycleaning service behind it.

Jo Dalzell owner of Buderim Drycleaners and the Gympie branch, said the decision to close the drive-through shop in Monkland St (called Ace Laundry Services) was driven by economic factors, but there is a silver lining to that closure.

Former employee of Ace Laundry Services, Jennifer Scott at the Gympie Clothes Hospital, is now an agent for the business.

"Jennifer was a beaut person to work with and if she had been looking for a job again, we would have had her back in a heart-beat. When we found out she was opening up the clothes hospital, we saw that as a great opportunity,” Ms Dalzell said.

Now that Gympie Clothes Hospital at 29 Mary St is the agent, Ms Dalzell said they are available for longer hours and can offer their customers a mending service and a faster turn around, through Ms Scott's business.

Ms Dalzell said she has been in the drycleaning industry on the coast for nearly 39 years and said she sort of "fell into” the family business.

Her company, Buderim Drycleaners, has become a trusted name and Ms Dalzell herself has won industry awards and was asked to teach trainees in Mooloolaba.

The Gympie branch of her drycleaners closed on December 14 and Ms Dalzell said any recent dry-cleaning still requiring pick-up should be at Gympie Clothes Hospital.

Anything that had been left for longer than a couple of months was now being stored at her Currimundi facility and customers could contact them directly on 5445 6627 and their garments would be sent to the clothes hospital for pick-up.