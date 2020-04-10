Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

A Gympie business operator has described the current prices for consumers as “better than Christmas”.

IT’S full-steam ahead for seafood this Easter according to Unreel Seafood’s Ivan Jensen.

“We’ve got plenty of prawns - tigers and king prawns - for just $25 a kilo. You’ll probably never see them at that price again,” he said.

Emma Jensen of Unreel Seafood

Mr Jensen said his stocks of Australian seafood are at an all time high because of the COVID-19 crisis and the temporary stop on exports.

“We’re down about 10 per cent on prices across the board because the export market stopped, the guys (commercial fisherman) have got great quality product stored that they have to get rid of,” he said.

Mr Jensen said normally up to 70 per cent would be exported but now it is hitting the local market, driving the prices down as supplies flood the market.

That means a win for local consumers.

Emma Jensen of Unreel Seafood

“We’ve got some beautiful product available at the moment,” Mr Jensen said. “It’s better than Christmas.”

His business is currently “being hammered” according to Mr Jensen but he said not to despair if consumers have left it to the last minute to get their fish for Easter.

“We’re open for half a day Saturday on Southside and all day Saturday and Sunday at Chatsworth,” he said.

Emma Jensen of Unreel Seafood

For Fisherman’s Haul owners Bruce and Clancy Pearce, the COVID-19 crisis has meant doing business slightly differently.

“We’re encouraging people to check out our specials on our Facebook page and ring ahead and book. Then, when they get here, their order is packed and waiting,” Mrs Pearce said.

She said the couple had closed the doors, to comply with social distancing guidelines, and instead were serving fish, cooked and fresh, through a window in the flyscreen door.

Bruce Pearce, owner of Fisherman's Haul with the boxes and boxes of calamari ready to sell over the easter period

Supply is also pretty good except for some product which they import from New Zealand.

“With all that’s going on it’s been really difficult to get our New Zealand oysters but apart from that everything is available like normal.

Mrs Pearce’s pick for Easter?

“I’m a bit partial to red emperor or parrot fish,” she said.