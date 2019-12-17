Silly season prompts extra police presence

Police presence will be in full force over the Christmas period.

LOCALS and visitors are being warned of an increased police presence during the festive season.

Police are hoping the silly season won’t see unfavourable behaviour, particularly as Christmas and New Year celebrations ramp up.

“Noosa Police have rostered numerous operations over the Christmas holiday period,” Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

“A significant police response has been rostered to ensure everyone enjoys their New Year’s Eve celebrations.”

Sen-Sgt Carroll said after a busy September school holidays dealing with underage drinkers, police were pleading with parents to take responsibility for their children, particularly during New Year’s events.

“Police will be targeting youths under the age of eighteen consuming liquor, many of whom will be visiting our region,” he said.

“Police urge parents to take responsibility for their children and remain contactable throughout the evening in the event police need to contact them to collect their children.”

“In previous years police have had to take multiple intoxicated youths into custody for their own safety as their parents cannot be contacted.”

Drivers, both on roads, sand and water, are also being warned too heed safety messages.

“Patrols of Noosa North Shore, random breath testing operations across the northern end of the coast and increasing calls for service in response to the huge influx of visitors have also been factored in to our rostering for the Christmas period,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“Our water police have conducted ongoing patrols of the Noosa river in recent weeks, particularly on weekends.”

“They have issued multiple marine infringements to vessel operators, some as a result of video evidence provided to police by members of the public.

“They have also issued a couple of Notice to Appears to vessel operators for driving a vessel dangerously within the river.”