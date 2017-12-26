Silent night, clammy night: Christmas a scorcher in Gympie

CHRISTMAS is a time to enjoy the summer sun, but Gympie residents could be forgiven for enjoying it indoors yesterday as the region sweltered through its hottest Christmas Day in 11 years.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks the region's thermometer reached 33.9 degrees just after 3.30pm yesterday, 0.3 degrees hotter than it was on Christmas Day in 2006.

The only other Christmas Days in that time to reach similar temperatures were in 2008 (33.4 degrees) and 2013 (33.3 degrees), Mr Banks said.

The heat was short-lived, however, as the storms sweeping in from the west helped drop it back down to 30 degrees only three hours later.

Unfortunately, the cool change was offset by a clammy night, with the overnight temperature hovering around 22 degrees - except for what Mr Banks said was an unusual and brief dip to 18.7 degrees just after 4.30am.

And while other parts of Queensland took a battering from the storms, with some Sunshine Coast areas receiving more than 40mm in the past 24 hours, Gympie itself only ended up with a light spattering of 2mm.

There's also a little relief for those who unwrapped presents to be used outdoors, with the temperature expected to reach no more than 30 degrees from tomorrow through Friday, and again over the New Year's period following a brief spike of 32 degrees on Saturday.