Silence of the vegans indicates they don't care: letter

Mary Valley dairy farmer John Cameron continues the war of words via Letters to the Editor with vegans around Australia.

ONCE again, Diane Cornelius (The Gympie Times, April 26) dodges the questions because she has no answers.

This photo of three cows was shared by Sharon Morrison.

We asked her and her fellow cult members what would happen to the billions of farm animals if the world turns vegan. The answer, of course, is that they would mostly die horrible deaths. We asked how the world could be fed when there isn't enough arable land to grow crops. There would be mass starvation.

We then asked how they feel about all the insects, birds etcetera that are poisoned to grow the crops to feed a vegan world.

The silence of the vegans indicates that they don't care. The vegans don't care what happens to animals, so long as they aren't eaten by humans. They just want to drag everyone down to their level.

As for researching scientific evidence, we know that for thousands of years, humans have eaten animal protein without suffering serious outbreaks of the health problems that she mentions.

These afflictions are mostly modern day problems, coming with the petro-chemical industries and processed foods.

The rapid increase in sugar consumption, side effects from some modern drugs, and rising pollution levels contribute more to health problems than animal protein does.

As for saving the planet, please don't blame grass eating animals.

There are much fewer cattle and sheep in Australia than in the 1980's when numbers peaked. Scientific fact: cows do not make methane.

Methane comes from rotting vegetation, whether it is in a stomach, or on the ground.

As grass grows new leaves, old ones die. All the grass that is mowed in suburbia produces the same amount of methane as it would in a cow's stomach.

It just goes to show that vegans can't think rationally, and their cult, like all cults, is a con.

John & Jenny Cameron,

'Woop Woop',

Lagoon Pocket.