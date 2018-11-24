Significant rate rise needed to pay for council spending

IT WAS with great appreciation that I read the letter from former Mayor David Lahiff.

It expressed the same concerns that I have spoken of since being given the responsibility of councillor.

Former Kilkivan mayor David Lahiff Troy Kippen

I believe reserves are running out and funds are stretched.

At the time of the first budget deliberations I made the statement that if we continue on this spending path there will need to be a significant rate rise.

With the increased spending on projects that need continual financial input, that time is much closer and the rise needed now is much greater, in my opinion.

Gympie Councillor Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

If you spend more than you earn it can only last so long. Try it with your own money and see how it goes. It's not rocket science.

The reality is that over $50 million has been spent on Gympie with limited impact on our economic growth. And what of the regions?

Gympie's financial success was built on solid, conservative financial practices, something I feel that has been ignored for far too long.

Rattler's first run - Saturday October 6, 2018. Donna Jones

The Rattler is another matter that, in my opinion, will cause financial drain on our ability to fix roads and provide other essential services.

People need to understand that the work is not over, the sleepers have a 10-year life span and the bridges will need more attention in 7-10 years.

I have stated previously that I believe that this project has been poorly planned with little consideration given to the longevity of the Rattler.

Rattler's First Run - Saturday, October 6, 2018. Donna Jones

I have heard it described as rip, tear and bust just to get it going and worry about the rest later. That is not an appropriate way to deal with $20 million.

Empire Hotel, Gympie. Upper Mary Street c1920's Photo Courtesy of Gympie Regional Library.

The problem is not the project but the manner in which it was forced and rushed to try to meet a deadline that was never going to happen.

Our relentless push to spend on other projects such as upper Mary Street, the Youth precinct, library and transit centre, I feel, will add further pressure to the finances.

Upper Mary street Gympie. Renee Albrecht

I believe council's focus should be roads, rates and rubbish. Nothing that sexy, just essential.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2