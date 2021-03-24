Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 9:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic reality of farm accidents claiming young lives

        Premium Content Tragic reality of farm accidents claiming young lives

        News Keeping country kids safe on farms is going to take generational change, says a farm safety advocate, in wake of a beloved boy losing his life in a tragic accident.

        Business hit with $35k fine after forklift breaks man’s legs

        Premium Content Business hit with $35k fine after forklift breaks man’s legs

        News A Gympie workplace health and safety accident that left a senior employee with two...

        GUILTY: Druggie faces 14 charges after Amamoor arrest

        Premium Content GUILTY: Druggie faces 14 charges after Amamoor arrest

        Crime Seven of the charges relate to the 41-year-old’s arrest at Amamoor when he was...

        Gympie region fraudster spends up after pub find

        Premium Content Gympie region fraudster spends up after pub find

        Crime Craig Jones was at the Empire Hotel in Gympie on a late January evening when he...