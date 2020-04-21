‘Significant facial injuries’ in Gympie region crash
PARAMEDICS have taken a patient to hospital with severe facial injuries this morning after a traffic crash at Pomona.
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were “assessing a patient for significant facial injuries following a traffic crash on Reserve St” at about 7.40am.
An update stated the patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
QAS did not specify the patient’s age or gender.