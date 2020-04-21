Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service
'Significant facial injuries' in Gympie region crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Apr 2020 8:46 AM
PARAMEDICS have taken a patient to hospital with severe facial injuries this morning after a traffic crash at Pomona.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were “assessing a patient for significant facial injuries following a traffic crash on Reserve St” at about 7.40am.

An update stated the patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

QAS did not specify the patient’s age or gender.

