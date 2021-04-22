Significant coin going towards “invasive” Inland Rail review

A significant amount of money will be spent on a 9000-page review in a bid to stop the Lockyer becoming a “transport sewer”.

A "significant amount" of council money will be put towards scowling a 9000-page document that could determine Inland Rail's invasive future in the Lockyer Valley.

The Lockyer Valley regional council on Wednesday approved investing $96,000 to review the technical Environmental Impact Statement for the Helidon to Calvert section.

Inland Rail is proposed to cut through towns of Helidon, Grantham, Gatton, Laidley and Forest Hill, with councillors saying it was a "must do".

Councillor Janice Holstein said the project would not be beneficial for the Lockyer Valley and quoted a former infrastructure engineer who said the region was becoming a "transport sewer".

"Yes, Inland Rail is good for the nation, but it's not going to be beneficial for the Lockyer Valley," Cr Holstein said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s Janice Holstein. Picture: Dominic Elsome

"We are going to have most of the issues … It's important we do address this as much as we possibly can and get the best outcome from the community."

Cr Holstein referenced the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, and said insufficient research about the development had impacted the region.

"We've had lessons learned from the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing and how badly it can impact our community and local roads," she said.

"I think this is going to be so much worse."

Councillors agreed an expert review of the 9000-page document was required for the benefit of the community.

Double-stacked freight trains will speed through the Lockyer Valley when the project is completed. Photo: Supplied.

As no external funding has been identified and costs are not reimbursable from ARTC, council approved the expenditure for the review.

The Gowrie to Helidon project is anticipated to be released in late May, with feedback likely to be required during July.

The project straddles both the Toowoomba Regional Council and the Lockyer Regional Council areas.

Councillor Michael Hagan said the majority of concerns by landowners were emotional, but members of the community didn't have the resources to review a 9000-page document.

"The Lockyer Valley is the most complex and invasive project of the whole route, we need to do something about it otherwise the chance is lost," Cr Hagan said.

