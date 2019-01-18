Sign on with one of these 6 great clubs in Gympie this year

Join up for one of these six sports to keep fit and active this year.

Renee Albrecht

SOCCER ACTION DOESN'T GET MORE FUN THAN WITH GCSC

ACCORDING to registrar assistant Beth Knight, Golden City Soccer Club is all about creating a positive sporting experience for members.

"We're a smaller club. We're like a family.

"It's not all about winning, as long as the kids are having fun and making friends," Mrs Knight said.

Golden City caters for children from under-5 to under-12.

Mrs Knight said the club was hoping to field at least one team per age group, but this will depend on how many children sign up.

Sign-ups will be on Friday, February 1 between 4-6pm and the following Saturday, February 9, between 10am-2pm at the clubhouse at the One Mile Oval complex.

The first match is scheduled for March 23 with practice to start Wednesday, February 27.

This is the first year the club has elected to join the Sunshine Coast League and as such it will field a team to attend three carnivals over the season, which could be held anywhere within the Sunshine Coast division.

With teams from places like Bribie Island and Kilcoy, it's a chance for the youngsters to spend a day playing away and meeting children their own age who also enjoy playing soccer.

As part of the Sunshine Coast division, matches will be held every Saturday except for during school holidays.

The advantages of playing are many and varied and Mrs Knight said her son Mitchell loves to play.

"It gives him time to blow off steam," she said.

SOCCER: It's all about having fun and getting fit with the juniors at Golden City Soccer Club LEEROY TODD

KARATE PROVIDES HEALTH, FITNESS AND DEFENCE

GYMPIE Karate Club Inc has provided expert coaching and quality equipment to its members for the past 47 years.

Sensei Noel Turner has run the academy for 45 years and says karate is a way of life.

He is dedicated to helping members develop skills from their first belt through to the highest level.

"If we were in a perfect world, we wouldn't need self-defence. But this is not a perfect world.

"With karate, you get fitness and self defence and it helps with every other aspect of life," Mr Turner said.

The club is also eligible for the Get Started program which can help approved applicants, who meet specific criteria, receive government funding to get involved with sporting clubs and organisations.

Gympie Karate Club Inc also provides qualifications by registered blackbelt Japanese instructors, recognised internationally.

Juniors can start from five years and adults can join at any age.

Training times are five times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-5.45pm, 5.30-6.30pm and the last class from 6.30-7.30pm.

Thursday morning's women-only self defence class runs from 9-10am and from 8-9.30am Saturday for advance classes.

There will be sign-ons on January 21 and 23.

For more information phone Noel Turner on 5483 5205 or mobile 0408 767 471.

Sensei Noel Turner, Rose Turner, Allison Paulger, Maryshiel Turner, Michael Senini, Barry Plate, Shane Harelle and Kirk Dixon. Contributed

SOCCER 'MORE SKILFUL GAME'

PAM Tindall is up to the challenge of pulling together the teams for Gympie United FC.

Long-term secretary for the "competitive divisions", Pam has been involved with soccer in the Gympie region for nearly 30 years.

"I started in about 1991," she said.

Gympie United will be home to "senior" soccer players.

There will be teams for under-13, 14, 15, 16 and 18 boys and under-14 and 16 girls.

There will also be two open men's divisions, 1 and 2 and if numbers permit, division 3 and 4. Either division 3 or 4 will be allocated for men aged over 35 years.

Mrs Tindall loves being involved with soccer in Gympie - the amount of time she has devoted to the sport is testament to that.

She says soccer is the true form of football.

"It's a more skilful game," she said.

She also said it's a team sport that affords the opportunity of creating friendships and helping improve health and fitness.

"There's the camaraderie of it," she said. "And you never stop developing better skills and abilities."

Sign-ons for the Gympie United FC will be held at the One Mile Clubhouse on February 1 from 4-6pm.

FANCY FOOTWORK: Karez Kakate for Gympie United FC in a game against Coolum FC last year. LEEROY TODD

GET HOOKED ON HOCKEY

EVERYONE can play hockey, according to the coaching director of the Gympie and District Hockey Association, Ben Fitzpatrick.

"We have an introductory program for kids aged between four and 10, called Hook Into Hockey," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"It they get a taste for it, they can join a team.

"We also have all age grades and men and women's grades right up to the masters for people over the age of 65," he said.

The Gympie and District Hockey Association has two seasons, the winter and summer competitions.

Players from the Gympie area have gone on to play representative hockey for Wide Bay, the state of Queensland and even Australia.

There will be two sign-on dates for hockey at the Gympie Hockey Centre on Power Rd in February on Friday, February 15 (between 5-7pm) and Saturday, February 16 (between 10am and 2pm).

The Saturday will be a free "Come and Try Day" with all the equipment provided for people to use to discover first hand how much fun can be had playing hockey.

"It's a fun family sport which is good for fitness. And then there's the social aspect. It's a sport you can play with all your friends and you can meet new friends as well ," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

HOOKED ON HOCKEY: Jess Wilcox and Grace Dixon both enjoyed hooking into hockey last year. Renee Albrecht

GIRLS AND BOYS WELCOME AT LEAGUE

GYMPIE Junior Rugby League president Ben Dore is keen to capitalise on the momentum started last year with the formation of an under-14 all girls team.

"With the success of the girl's under-14s, we are looking at possibly developing a girls' under-16's team.

"The seniors are also fielding a women's side this year," he said.

The journey with rugby league starts with the under-5s Junior Joey program.

This program is for children of both genders who are turning five this year and is an introduction program, teaching basic skills in a fun and rewarding way.

Children who fall in the under-6 to under-11 categories take part in the Mini Mods competition.

With these classes, the rules are modified and the playing times shortened to ensure a fair and balanced competition for all the children - boys and girls - and to help them develop skills and build confidence.

All of the Mini Mod games are played in Gympie in a closed Gympie competition which takes place on a Friday night at Albert Park.

Children who fall in the under-12 to under-16 age brackets enter the Sunshine Coast division where they play against children in their age group from other regional centres.

There are mixed divisions for under-12, under-13 and under-14 and an all girls competition for under-14 and under-16 and all boys competition for under-15 and under-16.

"We've had great competition growth in all age groups," Mr Dore said.

"We like to focus on the kids having fun and developing skills and enjoying themselves.

"We promote equal game time and like to give everyone a go," he said.

Charlotte Blackwood took part in the Under 14 girls team for Gympie Junior Rugby League last year. Troy Jegers

AUSTRALIAN OPEN MIGHT INSPIRE NEXT GENERATION

FOR those more independent, and wanting to try an individual sport, why not give tennis a try?

Brett Cottrill, professional head coach of Tennis Gympie, said age is no barrier to picking up a racquet.

Mr Cottrill works with children aged five years and up in the Junior Hotshots competition, in conjunction with the schools, and also with adults of all ages for social tennis.

He and his assistant coach Matt Watkins are hoping children and adults inspired by the Australian Open will look at giving tennis a try this season.

Tennis Gympie is based at the Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre in Cartwright Rd and next week will host two junior events (for primary and secondary school aged children) on Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6pm where children can come along and sign up for a new season of tennis.

Adult social tennis starts back next Monday from 8.30am.

Mr Cottrill says tennis is a great sport to take up, and Tennis Gympie is a great club to sign on with.

"Tennis is a whole lifetime, individual sport," Mr Cottrill said. "You can always play tennis. It might suit different personalities.

"It's good fun and fitness at the same time.

"I've been with the club for over 30 years and they've got a great club environment where everyone is welcome," Mr Cottrill said.