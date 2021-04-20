Sidoti signed documents out of duty: ICAC

Benched Liberal MP John Sidoti has told ICAC he didn’t know what he was signing in relation to his family’s super fund, but felt it was his duty.

Liberal MP John Sidoti told the corruption watchdog he didn't know what he was signing when accountants handed him documents related to his family's super fund and he thought it was "my role as a son" to help his family's "tax minimisation scheme".

The NSW MP took the stand at the Independent Commission Against Corruption on Tuesday as it examines whether he used his position to lean on Canada Bay Council to help his family's property interests in Five Dock.

The ICAC has heard Sidoti heaped pressure on councillors to rezone land held by his parents and their legal entities.

Sidoti said he'd been signing documents for his parents family superannuation trust since 1992 - but he didn't know what they meant.

"I just thought it was my role as a son, as an employee," he said.

Sidoti was employed by his parents for much of his life to manage and MC the Five Dock function centre while his parents ran the kitchen.

He said he didn't know what a beneficiary or trustee was - and didn't understand he was a beneficiary of the Sidoti family trust until the ICAC began asking questions.

Sidoti became aware he'd signed documents for the trust while an MP and said he wasn't aware he was a trustee.

"I was just signing whatever tax minimisation scheme was set up for the family," he said.

Sandra Sidoti, the politician's wife, fronted the commission earlier in the day giving similar evidence that she effectively signed tax documents year after year unaware of what they meant.

"I trust my accountant … I have full faith in him so I didn't question it," she said.

Mrs Sidoti said she had no knowledge of $720,000 recorded as income from a property sale in 2016 or the $360,000 capital gain that appeared on her tax return that year.

Her husband's lawyer asked Mrs Sidoti if she would expect to know about $720,000 going into her bank.

"I would hope so," she said with a laugh.

Mrs Sidoti also said she had no knowledge of tens of thousands of dollars of income recorded in other years or a letter setting out a $139,000 tax bill.

"I think you should ask Tony (the accountant)," she said.

"I have no knowledge of this letter."

Sidoti will give evidence through the rest of the week.

