Star cricketers get in on bushfire appeals

With a conservative estimate of more than 500 million animals killed during the bushfire crisis, Peter Siddle has launched a fundraising drive. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

ADELAIDE Strikers star Peter Siddle and Redbacks guns Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have become the latest Australian sportsmen to do their bit to raise funds to help those affected by the devastating bushfires.

On Saturday, Siddle launched the 'WICKETS for WILDLIFE' campaign on his social media channels.

For every wicket Siddle takes for the Strikers, Zampa takes for the Melbourne Stars and Richardson takes for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, they will donate $200 to WIRES Australian Wildlife Organisation and Wildlife Victoria.

The trio have already stumped up money from their existing wickets so far this BBL season, meaning the cause is on its way towards its goal of $50,000.

On the mycause page for the fundraiser, Siddle wrote that at the conclusion of it, three people would be given an individual playing shirt from him, Zampa and Richardson, and the person who made the largest donation would receive a personalised, signed 2019 Ashes playing shirt.

"Australia has experienced its worst fires on record and the suffering continues on a mass scale, affecting both humans and animals in unprecedented numbers," he wrote.

Kane Richardson will donate $200 for every wicket he takes in the BBL this season. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

"A conservative estimate of more than 500 million animals have been killed, with the true toll expected to be much, much higher.

"There are also grave concerns that entire species of animals, flora and fauna have been completely decimated. More than half a million hectares of land and national park has been burnt to the ground and animals continue to suffer and perish in the most horrific of ways.

"WICKETS for WILDLIFE is hoping to raise $50,000 to help WIRES Animal Wildlife Organisation, Wildlife Victoria and those without a voice suffering immensely in these catastrophic fires.

"It is crucial that we now focus on the rescue, care and rehabilitation for the animals who have survived and work to support those doing everything in their power to help them."

On his Instagram page, Zampa said he would also continue the drive while on the upcoming tour of India.

Zampa said he would donate money from his wickets taken against India in the upcoming limited-overs series. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

It comes as numerous Australian sportspeople pledge funds towards the bushfire appeal.

Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have pledged $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal for every six they smack in BBL09.

Test Bowlers Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson will donate $1000 for every wicket they take against New Zealand.

Nick Kyrgios sparked a wave of generosity from the nation's tennis players, and prompted Tennis Australia to organise a relief event when he pledged $250 for every ace he sends down this Australian summer.

Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris is auctioning off boots to raise funds.

To donate to Siddle, Zampa and Richardson's fundraiser visit this page.