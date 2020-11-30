Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Sickening’: Video shows car hit cyclist

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 9:11 AM

 

Police have launched an investigation after dramatic footage surfaced of the heart-stopping moment a motorist collides with a cyclist in Newcastle.

The vision shows the car clipping the rider who then tumbles onto the road, along with several other cyclists he is riding with.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris

 

 

The motorist then appears to drive off.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"The incident has been reported to police and officers have commenced inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"Anyone with information is urged to come forward."

More to come

Originally published as 'Sickening': Video shows car hit cyclist

More Stories

Show More
car crash cyclist cyclist crash editors picks newscastle police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        26yo locked up for ‘terrifying’ strangulation and abuse

        Premium Content 26yo locked up for ‘terrifying’ strangulation and abuse

        News Tyson Michael Anderson pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court to multiple strangulation charges in which his partner “thought she would die”

        WATCH: Visitor captures shocking footage of flames on Fraser

        Premium Content WATCH: Visitor captures shocking footage of flames on Fraser

        News She says authorities are doing all they can to contain the blaze

        Big changes coming to Kybong airport after 3 year hold up

        Premium Content Big changes coming to Kybong airport after 3 year hold up

        News Gympie council has given the green light to multiple plans for the site, including...

        The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Premium Content The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Weather Records are predicted to melt in the first week of summer