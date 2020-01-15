Menu
News

Sick sailor on bulk carrier to be rescued from Hay Point

Zizi Averill
15th Jan 2020 3:38 PM
A SICK sailor, floating off Hay Point, will soon be flown to hospital by rescue crews.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews were heading to the bulk carrier to collect the man.

It is unknown what his illness is, or what symptoms he was displaying.

The spokeswoman said medical transfers from vessels, while not unheard of, were uncommon.

Last year the rescue service saved five ill sailors from their queasy condition, she said.

 

