Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

Sick sailor evacuated from bulk carrier off Mackay coast

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been evacuated from a bulk carrier moored off Hay Point under COVID-19 precautions.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the 292-metre long bulk carrier yesterday about 3.30pm to airlift a sick crewman to hospital.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue

The 39-year-old Filipino sailor had become unwell on the vessel Pan Bona and required immediate hospitalisation, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

She said because the vessel had been in port in South Korea about 18 days ago, the CQ Rescue crew wore personal protective equipment during the airlift.

The Bell 412 chopper flew direct to the vessel.

A doctor, Critical Crew Paramedic and rescue crewman attended the patient for 30 minutes while the helicopter's blades continued to turn.

The patient was flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition and arrived at 4.15pm.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the flight crew took COVID-19 precuations.

More Stories

Show More
coronaviruis coronavirus mackay covid-19 racq cq rescue
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 candidates reveal what needs to be fixed in their divisions

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Questions about Corbet’s $10k donation to Curran war chest

        premium_icon Questions about Corbet’s $10k donation to Curran war chest

        News ‘The success of the Corbet business enterprise has been greatly assisted in the...

        Q&A: How candidates will make council more transparent

        premium_icon Q&A: How candidates will make council more transparent

        News Gympie council election 2020: candidates grilled on plans to make council more...