Siblings connect after a lifetime spent apart

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS: Fran Bayliss is reuniting with her two long-lost siblings in Gympie this weekend.

ALL roads have led to Gympie for three siblings, who will meet together for the first time this weekend.

Fran Bayliss received the shock of her life when she found out she had a long-lost brother and this weekend both of the siblings will be reunited with a sister in Gympie.

Fran was born in Bundaberg and adopted when she was a baby and grew up in a loving family along with a brother.

Fran and her family moved around the state a lot because her adopted father was a priest.

When she and her daughter look back, they can see some lucky coincidences where they had known someone who knew her mother or father, even had a beer with them at the pub, but she had never felt compelled to search for her biological parents.

It was 1991 and Fran was 45 years old when she received the phone call that shocked her - she had a younger brother named Jock Mclurcan, who was a year younger than Fran.

"I always knew I was adopted but it never worried me at all,” Fran said.

"He was looking for me and I wasn't looking for him. I was happy in my own little world.

"It was probably an answer for a lot of questions.”

Jock's wife at the time had been searching for Fran, digging through the paperwork after the government eased regulations allowing adopted children to find their relatives. Jock found Fran and made contact and the siblings met in Gayndah in 1991.

"We met up and had dinner and the North Burnett Times were there for a photo,” Fran said.

"Jock was like a dog wagging his tail, he was that excited. He was beside himself.”

Fran's daughter, Kylie Marshall, remembered when she first found out her mum had a long-lost brother and initially she was confused.

"I remember when Dad told me Mum had found her brother and I thought, 'What do you mean, Uncle Gordon was missing?'” Kylie said.

Three years ago it was discovered the family tree had another leaf - the siblings contacted Faye Owen, their younger sister who had stayed with their biological mother.

Faye, 63, will meet with the siblings today - it will be the second time she has met Fran but the first time she will meet Jock, for whom it is a surprise.

Fran and Jock never knew their biological parents. They know close to nothing about their father and Fran only met her mother once in a surprise door-knock.

"My husband walked straight up to her door and knocked,” Fran said.

"She said she knew this day would come. We sat down and had a cup of tea. We achieved what we wanted to achieve.

"It was great to meet her.”