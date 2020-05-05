Menu
Offbeat

Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

by Chris Calcino
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE Malanda Falls Caravan Park is becoming a playground for Lumholtz's tree kangaroos feeling adventurous in the absence of tourists.

This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Sightings of the notoriously shy creatures have become more frequent in recent weeks, with park manager Janine Reilly even finding one on her backyard trampoline.

She was too slow to photograph that bouncy fellow - but she managed to snap this picture of a tree kangaroo at the park fence just before it scarpered into the rainforest.

