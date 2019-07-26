Menu
GYMPIE GAS LEAK: Gympie fire fighters responded quickly to a service station gas leak overnight.
Shutdown: Gympie fuel station gas leak overnight

Arthur Gorrie
26th Jul 2019 7:54 AM
GYMPIE firefighting crews responded quickly to a fuel station gas leak in Gympie early this morning.

The Bruce Highway Shell outlet was closed for four hours, after the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was called at 12.25, a QFES spokesman said.

He said two fire fighting appliances attended the scene and their crew members dispersed the gas.

"The fine spray prevents the gas from pooling in low spots,” he said.

"They isolated the area and dispersed the gas with a fine water mist.

"A gas technician came and fixed it.

"The service station was open again at 4.30am,” he said.

