24°
News

Shut: long standing Gympie servo pulls pumps

scott kovacevic
| 14th Jun 2017 10:36 AM
Bowsers Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Bowsers Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE United service station on the Bruce Hwy has disconnected its pumps and shut its doors after 16 years of business.

Operating on the site since September 2000, the outlet closed its permanently closed its doors last week.

According to United marketing manager Andrew English, the closure follows the expiry of the lease on the site.

The United service station on the Bruce Hwy at Gympie has closed after 16 years.
The United service station on the Bruce Hwy at Gympie has closed after 16 years. scott kovacevic

It is unknown how many jobs were affected by the closure, as the site was "operated by a commission agent and therefore United had no direct employees there".

READ MORE: Competition fuels win for Gympie drivers

The closure comes six months after the opening of the new "roadhouse" service hub at Gunalda, which Mr English said was a significant investment" by United in the region.

 

The new United service station, one of the largest centres in the area, will hopefully provide a myriad of benefits for the local community.
The new United service station, one of the largest centres in the area, will hopefully provide a myriad of benefits for the local community. Jacob Carson

United Petroleum does not own the site and its future development is unknown.

The closing of the outlet comes at the end of another good month of petrol prices for Gympie residents, with an RACQ spokeswoman saying competition by retailers in the region had resulted in "fair" prices for customers.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie business petrol petrol station united service station

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Serial killer Ivan Milat's brother dies on Coast street

Serial killer Ivan Milat's brother dies on Coast street

AUSTRALIA'S worst serial killer's big brother, Alex Milat, has died.

How supermarkets could stop self-serve thieves

They want to look into whether “moral triggers”

Gorden Tallis offers up piece of State of Origin history

You could win this State of Origin jersey signed by Gorden Tallis.

Win your own a piece of league memorabilia from Gorden Tallis

Phone text abusers get the message - in court

Text messages breach DV orders

Court gives messages a real message on DV orders

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

New Imbil store a symphony of simplicity

Charmaine Tyrie amid the magic of the soon-to-open Tranquility and Simplicity Boutique in Imbil.

"Laid back” nature of town key for owner Charmaine Tyrie.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

PRIVATE BUSH RETREAT

Tandur 4570

Residential Land 0 0 375,000

This secluded, bush retreat property, of approx 70 acres, is situated only 14 kilometres from Gympie. The property is slightly undulating, mostly timbered with...

GREENER PASTURES

Lot 1 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This beautiful 7.579ha (18.7 acres) of fully fenced green rolling pastures on the Mary River is now on the market. Situated only 5 minutes from Gympie CBD on...

A RARE FIND!!

855 Eel Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

House 3 1 5 $359000

Have you been looking for an acreage property just minutes from town? Then I have the property for you and believe me properties like these don't come up all the...

ELEVATED AND EAST OF GYMPIE

29 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This is 21 acres of country living at its best! Only 12 kilometres east of Gympie, on the road to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay. Approximately 68 kilometres to...

ACREAGE OPPORTUNITY

183 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 $239,000

You can't look past this 5 acre (approximately) property located 50 kilometres from Gympie and 4 kilometres from Kilkivan. The home is set back from the road and...

COMMANDING ATTENTION!!

38 Church Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 3 2 Expressions of...

This outstanding home has an interesting history and commands attention from its elevated position overlooking Gympie and with amazing views out to distant...

Quality, Class and Style

5/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $495,000

Absolutely stunning, fully furnished, ground floor, luxurious unit, this truly is the perfect place to unwind and relax. Located on irreplacable real estate...

Owner Wants Sold

10/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $550,000

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this stunning beach side complex, the popular...

time 2 make the tree change!

L533 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $63,750!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

SECLUDED RETREAT

Lot 1 Dobbos Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Rural 4 2 $660,000

It is my privilege to present this Unique property located in the Gympie District. I am a local 3rd Generation local agent working in the Gympie and surrounding...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Five houses in the Gympie region for under $200,000

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie, price $189,000.

Looking to break into the market? Check out these bargains.

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!