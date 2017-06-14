Shut: long standing Gympie servo pulls pumps

THE United service station on the Bruce Hwy has disconnected its pumps and shut its doors after 16 years of business.

Operating on the site since September 2000, the outlet closed its permanently closed its doors last week.

According to United marketing manager Andrew English, the closure follows the expiry of the lease on the site.

The United service station on the Bruce Hwy at Gympie has closed after 16 years. scott kovacevic

It is unknown how many jobs were affected by the closure, as the site was "operated by a commission agent and therefore United had no direct employees there".

READ MORE: Competition fuels win for Gympie drivers

The closure comes six months after the opening of the new "roadhouse" service hub at Gunalda, which Mr English said was a significant investment" by United in the region.

The new United service station, one of the largest centres in the area, will hopefully provide a myriad of benefits for the local community. Jacob Carson

United Petroleum does not own the site and its future development is unknown.

The closing of the outlet comes at the end of another good month of petrol prices for Gympie residents, with an RACQ spokeswoman saying competition by retailers in the region had resulted in "fair" prices for customers.