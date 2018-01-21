Shrek Jr opening night axed amid funding feud

THOSE eager to see the magic of Shrek Jnr will have to wait another week, following cancellation of the opening night performance amid a funding dispute between show's director and Gympie Regional Council.

Originally scheduled to raise its curtain on Sunday, January 28, Shrek Jnr will now debut on Friday February 2.

However, the reason for the show's axing is still under debate.

According to Shrek Jnr director Peter Blyth, the council's decision to deny an application to reduce the Gympie Civic Centre's hire fee has left the Zodiac Players' group holding a $4000 bill.

Mr Blyth has said he was frustrated as he had been given the impression by council staff it would be approved, and the show had been cancelled to save costs.

"It is hard to understand the decision given that we are trying to establish a permanent Youth Theatre of Excellence to give Gympie's talented young people a chance to perform.

"The high rental will put the Shrek project in a loss situation and will mean we will be unable to continue the youth theatre project.

"The theatre is not being used by anybody for the whole of Januray so so if we weren't using it it would be dark (unused)," he said.

Noah Colless Skuse (Peter Pan), Camille Britten (Shoemaker's Elf).

However, a council spokeswoman denied any assurances were given for Mr Blyth's request.

She said the community rate, including a 20 per cent discount, had been quoted alongside the $4500 RADF funding which had been given by the council last October for show technicians.

The rate "applies to all community groups (eg: educational, sporting, religious charitable and non profit organisations) as it is important for Council to be fair and equitable across the region".

"Should user fees and costs be waived for all community bookings, utility and staffing costs would need to be recovered by rates income," she said.

She said the original quoted fee in the application to use the space was $2550 but Mr Blyth wanted to change some bookings from 4pm-7pm to 9am-9pm, which increased the cost.

"Staff are encouraging Mr Blyth to reduce booking hours in order to reduce the overall cost."

Zodiac's acting president Brendan Allen said Mr Blyth's comments did not reflect the group.

Noah Strachan (Lord Farquaad), Peta Kishawi (Gingerbread Man)

"The views of Peter Blyth are those of Peter Blyth alone and in no way represent the opinions of Zodiac Players Assoc Inc or any cast members or volunteers of the Shrek Junior production as a whole," he said.

He said the January 28 show had experienced slow sales and would likely have been cancelled anyway.

However, even if it runs at a loss he said they were still committed to youth theatre in Gympie.

"The best way to support the Zodiac Players is to buy tickets to the show," he said.

Attempts to contact Mr Blyth for further comment were unsuccessful.

Shrek Jnr will now open on Friday, February 2 at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the Musicians Garage for $28.