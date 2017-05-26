Showjumping results from the Gympie Show

Show Jumping - Gemma Creighton on It's Silkridge

SHOWJUMPING

Class 21001 110cm: 1. B. Wiblen Holmwood, 2. C. Tincknell Alice Wonderland, 3. K Langbecker Vivienne VCP, 4. T Bowman CP Elliva, 5. C. Gefferies All Bling, 6. C Tincknell Ce's Casper.

Class 21002 120cm: 1. B. Wiblen Holmwood Flare, 2. R. Smith Conquest, 3. C Tincknell Ce's Casper, 4. C Tincknell Second Chance, 5. C Smith Sanesta, 6. K Parlevliet Stella.

Class 21003 130 cm: 1. S Jenkins Fairview Aliqeidam, 2. K Langbecker Phantom Vortex, 3. M Whalley Sacre Femme, 4. B Warren Cold Play, 5. B Jenkins RSB Jacana, 6. B Langbecker Quintago 1.

Class 21004 Junior Six Bar: 1. J Holland Tornado, 2. G Gefferies Top Gear, Equal 3 & 4 F Beasy Rise of Phoenix & E White Ash Ginger, Equal 5, K Parlevliet Flood Prone & 5 C Tincknell Ce's Casper.

Class 5 Open Six Bar: 1. C Creighton It's Me, 2. J Davidson Finally, 3. C Tincknell, Chironic Fonteyn, 4. C Tincknell Second Chance, 5. J Miller MP Brown Arrow, 6. H.Bird No Autographs Please.

Class 21006 115 cm: 1. C Hughes Hiv12, 2. K Langbecker Vivienne VCP, 3. B Langbecker Yalambi Garibaldi, 4. B. Raymont Bluecon NZPH, 5. J. Robertson Elansu Lady Salsa, 6. C Tincknell Chironic Fonteyn, 7. M. Afford Got the Look, 8. C. Honor Vovo.

Class 7 125cm : 1. T Sedger Caprioska, 2. T. Bowman CP Ellibell, 3. K Parlevliet Koyuna Galaxy, 4. L.Harrris Brodie, 5. M.Clarke It's Burlesque, 6. B.Jenkins BP Penny Lane, 7. G Creighton It's Silkridge, 8. C.Hughes WF OZ.

Class 8 140cm : 1. S Jenkins Fairview Aliqeidam, 2. K.Ansell Balou, 3. B.Raymont Anton, 4. B.Raymont World Apart, 5. C.Smith Alite, 6. B.Raymont TurnIt Blue NZPH, 7. B Jenkins RSB Jacana, 8. T.Latham WF Ducati.

Class 21009 QLD State Junior: 1. W.Dight Riverside Gareth, 2. B. Wiblen Holmwood Flare, 3. C. Moffat Dolly Vardin, 4. K Parlevliet Flood Prone, 5. E.Graham GHP Footloose, 6. C Tincknell Ce's Casper, 7. K Parlevliet Latoya, 8. C.Taylor Vanetia.

Class 21010 Young Riders Championship

1. K Langbecker Phantom Vortex, 2. K Langbecker Flowervale Diamond, 3. K Langbecker Cil Darra Bond, 4. J.Smith Copabella Tattiana, 5. T.Henderson Kinnordy Garcia, 6. C.Moffat Bell Haven Secret, 7. C Tincknell Santa Cruz, 8. J.Smith GH Avian .

Class 21011 QLD Amateur : 1. K Parlevliet Stella, 2. M.Hose APH Swashbuckler.

Class 12 Two Phase Competition: 1. C Tincknell Chironic Fonteyn, 2. J.Smith Copabella Tattiana, 3. C Tincknell Santa Cruz, 4. J.Smith GH Avian, 5. E.Graham GHP Footloose.