Showgrounds a credit to Gympie and those who maintain them

Drone footage of this year's Gympie Show. Tom Daunt

THE Gympie Showgrounds are a credit to our city and those responsible for the upkeep of the gardens and surrounds should be commended for the beautiful presentation.

My husband and I have travelled extensively throughout Australia and have seen many showgrounds and we have to acknowledge how well our local showgrounds are showcased.

On another note, in many other towns, the showgrounds are also made available for camping and caravanning, which encourages many tourists to visit and has a positive impact on the economy.

Perhaps with an upgrade of the necessary facilities many more visitors would be able to observe and appreciate our unique city.

Once again well done and thank you to those involved.

We love Gympie and our showgrounds.

Nev & Kate Cavell,

Gympie

Sexual Violence Awareness Month

OCTOBER is Sexual Violence Awareness Month, which presents us with an opportunity for Queenslanders to unite support victims and survivors and say no to sexual violence.

Sexual violence can affect anyone in our community - and it too often does.

Around 1 in 5 Queensland women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15, and so has 1 in 20 men.

Half of all women will experience sexual harassment in their lifetimes.

And shockingly, 90 per cent of women who have an intellectual disability have experienced sexual assault.

Since becoming a Minister, I have heard from many incredibly brave Queenslanders, who have shared with me their stories, their pain, their courage and their heartache.

It takes immense courage and conviction to talk about these experiences.

The stigma and the shame add a further layer of pain to what has already been a significant trauma in their lives - and for this reason, some victims and survivors can never bring themselves to speak.

It's through their courage that we can learn, and we can do more to make sure those who have experienced sexual assault have the help they need, and that we continue to work towards ending sexual assault.

Sexual Violence Awareness Month will soon reach its conclusion, but it's so important we keep this conversation going.

These conversations are critical for every Queenslander.

It's important we hear from victims and survivors, to tell them we believe them, and to learn from their lived experiences.

It's also important that victims and survivors hear the Queensland community speak with a single voice, to say sexual violence is never okay in any form - be it sexual harassment, image-based abuse, or sexual assault and rape.

And that if you have experienced sexual violence, you are not alone.

We hear you, and we support you.

Di Farmer MP,

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women,

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence

The Sexual Assault Helpline can be contacted on 1800010120, 7.30am to 11.30pm, 7 days a week.

Dark day for Queensland racing

TODAY is a dark day for racing in Queensland.

Racing participants across Australia are feeling the hype of the Cox Plate.

Unfortunately, that's not the case in Queensland.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government's mismanagement of their Point of Consumption Tax has resulted in unprecedented state-wide TAB meeting racing strikes, with more to come on Melbourne Cup Day.

The 15 per cent point of consumption tax is the highest in Australia, but unlike Victoria and New South Wales, a percentage of revenue won't be automatically reinvested into the industry.

In fact, the gallops won't even see a cent of it.

This is an industry that directly employs around 10,000 Queenslanders and injects $1.2billion into the economy, not to mention the significant indirect benefits it has in regional and rural areas.

Strike action is not something that the industry takes lightly.

It's set to cost millions state-wide.

The strikes are a desperate cry for help from an industry that is being bled dry by a Labor Government that has done nothing but treat them with contempt.

Under Labor, Queensland is falling further and further behind New South Wales, with some trainers already moving over the border for a better deal.

Some years ago, Queensland prizemoney was 75 per cent of that in New South Wales; now it's around 45 per cent.

The silence of Annastacia Palaszczuk, her Treasurer and Racing Minister in the face of this crisis is a tell-tale sign that they don't understand or care about the industry.

I'll continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with racing participants involved in these strikes as they fight for a fair deal from Labor.

John-Paul Langbroek,

LNP Shadow Racing Minister

What is fairest?

BEFORE we ask what is fair to illegal economic immigrants and refugee boat people we must firstly ask what is fair to Australian families, students and taxpayers - Australians are suffering and dying because they cannot get medical attention because economic refugees are costing billions consuming medical funding, compliments of the Australian Labor Party and Greens.

Economic refugee boat people who have already passed through several safe countries that do not give free money.

Metropolitan and national newspapers carried headlines in April 2018 Patients drop off wait list for surgery due to death, Thousands of patients are dying because they cannot get surgery.

G J May,

Forestdale