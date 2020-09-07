Showers, thunderstorms on cards as parts of region get wet

MORE than a months’ worth of rain has soaked parts of the Sunshine Coast on Monday with tops of 59mm recorded and possible thunderstorms on the cards.

Gympie appears to have so far missed out on any substantial rain, recording 4mm since 9am Monday and less than 1mm in Sunday night’s storms, though Cedar Pocket got 5mm on Sunday night and Tiaro 2mm.

Booreen Point got the most out of the storms, with 21mm on Sunday and another 10mm today, Maleny recorded 21mm on Sunday and 3mm so far today, Kenilworth 8.8mm in Sunday’s storms, Cooroy 12mm on Sunday night and 5mm today, Pomona 11mm on Sunday and 2mm today.

Gympie’s long term September average is 44.1mm, with the wettest September on record in 1900 when 144mm fell, and the driest in 1876 when no rain fell at all.

On the Sunshine Coast, 59mm fell at Sugarbag Rd and 53mm at Jordan Rd in Little Mountain, 32mm at Eudlo, 28mm at Doonan and 26mm at Woombye in the past 24 hours.

The welcome wet weather is expected to start to ease off by Tuesday morning.

The southerly trough that is surging up the coast will move away, replaced with a high pressure system on Wednesday. For the rest of today however, there is a chance of a thunderstorm this evening, and 70% chance of rain.

The showers are looking likely to return later in the week, with a 50% chance of rain tomorrow and Thursday, and a 70% chance on Friday.