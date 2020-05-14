Menu
FIRE RISK: Smoke from a controlled burn is a reminder to check with fire wardens for advice, before burning off.
Showers hope as Gympie region fire danger goes on

Arthur Gorrie
14th May 2020 8:29 AM
THE slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm provide the best news for fire fighters today as Gympie region faces another day of high fire danger.

Queensland’s Rural Fire Service has advised residents and property owners to be cautious with fire and to obtain fire warden’s advice and permission before lighting fires.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 30 per cent chance of rain, in the form of a shower in the late morning and afternoon and the slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Today’s temperatures are expected to reach 26C, with 25C maximums every day for the rest of the week ahead.

A sunny day tomorrow, with light winds, with start from a morning minimum of 10C, with conditions turning more cloudy for the weekend, with 10C minimums also forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain becomes more likely as the week ahead goes on, with a medium chance of showers and a low of 11C.

Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy with the week’s best chance of showers, 60 per cent and falls up to 2mm, with a 25C high.

Wednesday’s forecast is for a partly cloudy day, with a 50 per cent chance of showers up to 1mm, again with a 25C maximum.

Gympie Times

