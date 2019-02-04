Showers could bring up to 35mm to Gympie this week

PUDDLES TO COME: February looks like it's off to a wetter start than January finished with this year in Gympie.

PUDDLES TO COME: February looks like it's off to a wetter start than January finished with this year in Gympie. Contributed

THE 4mm of rain that fell in Gympie over night is a taste of what could dominate the start of February, giving hope to a wetter end to the summer.

Following the third driest January on record, where just 7.2mm of rain fell in Gympie, there is now a decent chance of showers all week, giving some reprieve to the dry conditions of the region.

With no storms expected, rainfall totals will be minimal still though, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said.

"We're still under that ridge that has been sitting along the coastline for sometime now,” Ms Gardner said.

"This means the conditions are fairly stable, but because we're in an easterly to south-easterly wind regime, it is bringing some of that moisture into that coastline.”

RARE SIGHT: Showers are on the cards in Gympie for the entire week. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The showers have the potential to deliver up to 35mm during the week, according to the BoM's maximum rainfall, but just 3mm if it is in line with the minimum.

Cloud cover will dominate the temperatures with top temperatures expected to be between 30-32C until Friday before the weekend heats up with a top of 34C expected for Saturday and Sunday.

This is a few degrees above the 30.4C February maximum average for Gympie.

The long term outlook recently released is still predicting drier than average conditions with the chance of getting above average rainfall in Gympie in the next three months less than 35%.