Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A creep was reported filming women in the showers at CMC Rocks festival last night.
A creep was reported filming women in the showers at CMC Rocks festival last night. Contributed
Crime

Shower creep allegedly films CMC Rocks festival-goer

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Mar 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed there were reports of someone filming people in the showers last night at CMC Rocks.

Around 6pm last night police received the report of a young woman being filmed in the showers by a man.

According to a related social media post the alleged offence happened in medium powered Camp A showers.

"Women need to be careful in medium powered a camp showers," it reads.

"Just had one of my friends have a male from the other side put a phone underneath recording her. Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful whoever you were.

"Everyone comes here for the best weekend of the year and it's now ruined for her. Police have been involved and a report was made."

There are also unconfirmed reports of looting in devastated campsites.

Police also said aside from this report, there were a few traffic infringement notices, indicating usual good behaviour from the CMC Rocks Festival crowd.

cmc rocks cmc rocks 2019 country music crime police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Students have a right to strike

    premium_icon Students have a right to strike

    Opinion Irony of self-appointed warriors of free speech trying to silence school children is incredible.

    Cowboy Carlin reveals silver lining in scary spinal injury

    premium_icon Cowboy Carlin reveals silver lining in scary spinal injury

    News 'I just want to thank everyone for the calls and messages.'

    Business leaders shoot down 'sensational' closure numbers

    premium_icon Business leaders shoot down 'sensational' closure numbers

    News Experts say number of shut Gympie shops likely "natural attrition”.

    Gympie region bucks state's worrying building trend

    premium_icon Gympie region bucks state's worrying building trend

    Council News But experts say it won't stay rosy forever.