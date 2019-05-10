Menu
Brock Richards loved the showbag selection last year.
Showbags make the perfect Gympie Show souvenirs

10th May 2019 12:01 AM

WITH show bags from as low as $4, there is something sure to delight everyone this year.

Gordon Richards from Showbag Warehouse said their most popular bag was the How to Train Your Dragon bag.

"Both boys and girls are getting that one, making it a good bag for all,” he said.

Another popular bag is the Frozen bag, but The Wiggles are also big sellers with a group bag and a special bag for Emma the Yellow Wiggle also topping the wishlist.

Make sure you grab a copy of The Gympie Times on Wednesday May 15 to get your free 2019 Gympie Show pocket guide.

