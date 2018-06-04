Show young drivers 'real' road trauma, lives will be saved

TRAGIC SCENE: This letter writer says seeing the real results of road trauma when he was young taught him a lesson.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

TRIP TO CASUALTY HAS IMPACT

THANK you for the update on 40km/h zones (The Gympie Times, Friday, June 1), and the other articles re traffic behaviour in Gympie.

Sitting at MiCakes and watching the illiterate drivers who cannot read a four letter word would greatly add to police revenue.

And I am pleased that L plate one was raised.

You never know to give a car space or not when that is on display. If the police are doing their job, or having to due to negligence on the part of drivers, the consequent "revenue raising" is purely voluntary on the part of the drivers.

When myself and siblings were learning to drive, Dad (a doctor) took us to Casualty in a city hospital for a few hours and pointed out the actual sight and sounds of vehicle accidents.

It wasn't pictures on a screen, it wasn't boring "adult stuff" in a road rules book, it was real.

A lesson learnt, and in the 56 years I have been driving, I have unfortunately seen worse as well as stupidity.

I like the idea of the defensive driving component being suggested by Jade's family. I sent my children to similar courses in New South Wales 25 years ago. Thank you, again. I hope someone reads and takes it in.

G. Penrose,

Veteran

LOCAL PRODUCTIONS NURTURE TALENT

IN 1990, Gympie State High School staged a production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

We were involved in the production and our son Paul was one of the 160 students in the cast.

It played to an audience of over 7000.

John Rees Contributed

We have, since then, been to two commercial productions of the musical.

In one of these, in about 1991, John Farnham and John English starred in a production at Boondal, many members of the audience walked out because of the over amplification.

We have just been to a production in England two days ago.

The sold out season was advertised internationally and there were significant numbers of people from overseas, like us, in the audience.

The leads were mature singers/actors and we were delighted by the performance.

After the performance we discussed it in relation to our experiences in 1990.

The 1990 performances highlight the talent of both teachers and students involved then.

Many will have moved away from Gympie, but for those who read this, there are people who remember it fondly and remember the magnificent effort of those involved in it.

John and Lavina Rees,

Golden Beach,

(John was deputy principal at GSHS in 1990)

AGED PENSIONERS ARE NEGLECTED

THERE are 2.4 million aged pensioners in Australia, many of whom are struggling financially due to various factors such as cost of rent, no or low superannuation (superannuation legislation began in 1992), general cost of living, especially cost of amenities and services, health and access to health care facilities, aged care availability and affordability, lack of family assistance, distance from or high cost of public transport.

These aged pensioners have worked, paid taxes and have the right to expect to live comfortably in retirement.

Neither of the two "preferred" parties have policies in place that care for the older generation, and continue to state that "the age of entitlement is over" yet politicians continue to live a life of entitlement long after they retire from office.

Australian politicians are among the highest paid in the world, yet they continue to use tax payers money to fund their meals, trips and anything else they feel like spending it on.

It is time for politicians to practice what they preach and pay their own way.

Put a ceiling on their salaries, no pay rise for five years, and become an ordinary citizen on leaving politics, thereby having to be a self-funded retiree or go on the pension just like every other citizen.

The National Welfare Fund was set up initially to look after those on low or no income and then later, included the aged pension but has been shifted into Consolidated Revenue, yet 7% of taxes are still reported to be paying into this non-existing fund.

Why are we, as a supposed first world country, who gives away millions in foreign aid, not able to look after the very people who have called this country home and worked and paid taxes.

How can the government hold their head high and say they are doing a good job of governing this once great country.

ANNE ASHTON,

AUSTRALIAN AGED PENSIONERS GROUP