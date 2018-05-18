SHOW WEATHER: Your Day 2 forecast

The radar at 7am, showing patchy rain that could hang around Gympie for the second day of the Show. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

THE light showers that tickled the end of day one of the Gympie Show last night are likely to make an appearance again today, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

The tail end of heavy rainfall to the south, that delivered totals of 67mm to Maroochydore and 50mm to Noosa overnight, is expected to touch Gympie this morning, but only in the form of patchy showers.

Showers are also expected in Gympie this afternoon between 2 and 4pm , BoM forecaster Vinord Anand said, with the chance of a isolated thunderstorm.

"There are a few storms in the area that could bring 15-20mm, but you would fairly unlucky to get one,” Mr Anand said.

By 6pm, the moisture should clear though, Mr Anand said, easing into a crisper evening and a fine and cloudless day on Saturday for the final Show day.

While last night's cloud cover kept temperatures warmer than usual overnight for this time of year, they will drop back again tonight with a minimum of 10C in the early hours of Saturday with a foggy start to the day expected.

A top of 24C is expected today and 25C tomorrow.