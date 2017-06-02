Show us your Queensland pride!

SAY IT WITH PRIDE: It's great to be a Queenslander!

ARE you a proud Queenslander and ready to shout it out all across the internet?

To celebrate Queensland Day next Tuesday, Queenslanders can share their maroon pride by hashtagging #WeAreQLD on their Facebook or Instagram posts.

It's a shout from the Queensland Government out to share your background, characteristics, goals and aspirations as a Queenslander.

Proud Queenslander and former captain of the Australian Diamonds and Queensland Firebirds, Laura Geitz is getting behind the project.

"As Queenslanders, we are so lucky to live in such a beautiful and diverse state," she said.

"There are so many dimensions to what makes us all Queenslanders - our backgrounds, our careers, our interests and our aspirations.

"From born and bred Queenslanders to those who have moved here to call our great state home - we are all Queenslanders who share a common love for our state."

Photographs can also be uploaded using the WE ARE QLD Tab on the official QLD Day Facebook page.

Those who share their #WeAreQLD message on or before 25 June 2017 will also go into the draw to win one of four $500 travel vouchers.

Visit www.qld.gov.au/queenslandday.

Queensland Day is a celebration of the state's birthday and its official separation from New South Wales on 6 June, 1859.