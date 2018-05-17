FROM BACK LEFT: Kandanga State School students Kyra Mitchell and Indy Worth and (front) Jade Dean, Mia Garrett and Ayah with the Grand Champion display at the Gympie Show Fruit and Vegetable exhibit.

DAY one of the 2018 Gympie Show saw plenty of action as the crew from Templeton Ginger rose above stiff competition to take out the Grand Champion Exhibit prize in the Fruit and Vegetable section.

A total of 66 commercial farming entrants were judged, joining a combined figure of 447 covering the Senior Home Garden, Junior Home Garden, Pumpkins and Best Dressed Vegetable categories.

Presenting their boxed 5kg selection of ginger roots, the Eumundi crew claimed the top commercial prize over Reserve Grand Champions John, Leslie & Kate Groves, who also impressed with avocados sourced from their family farm at Mary's Creek.

Fruit & Veg chief steward Marianne Wyllie said ginger farming had seen a growth in popularity both locally and interstate.

"A lot of farms are going into ginger,” Mrs Wyllie said.

"It's becoming an industry that's just getting more and more (farms).”

"We're seeing more in Gympie, Bundaberg and even over the border.”

Fellow steward Jeff Witts said while the section would see a decrease in commercial selling this year, the committee had seen an uptake in the home and garden and junior produce sections.

Mrs Wyllie said the help of 27 sponsors had ensured first, second and third place would enjoy around $990 in prize money, along with approximately $4265 value in trophies, vouchers and further prize money for section and grand champions.

Templeton Ginger received vouchers for fertiliser and fuel along with their Grand Champion prize, adding to their accumulated prizes for winning in their specific ginger and vegetable sections.

All winners will be presented with their prizes at 2pm tomorrow.