‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles has this morning admitted there has been "failings" with the state's approach to youth crime, admitting that a number of incidents "frankly shouldn't have happened".

"Clearly there have been failings recently - there have been some incidents that frankly shouldn't have happened," Mr Miles said this morning.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

The issue of youth justice and the state's bail laws have been in the spotlight since the death on Australia Day of Kate Leadbetter, Matt Field and their unborn child Miles at Alexandra Hills.

In another incident at the weekend, police in Townsville were involved in an accident involving a teenage driver out on bail.

Three officers were injured.

Speaking on Brisbane radio this morning, Mr Miles said there was no "simple answer" to stopping Queensland's troubled youth from reoffending at a high rate,.

He said he had taken comments by Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll that laws needed to be beefed up around young offenders very seriously.

Mrs Carroll yesterday said the Police Service would draft its own solutions to present to the State Government.

"We need to go back and have a look at the laws and see whether we can come up with any other strategies and initiatives and see what it is with these current laws and see if they can be strengthened," she said.

Flowers for Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane roads at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Richard Walker

Mr Miles said the Government would consider any submission by the Police Commissioner.

"I saw those comments, I saw she would be putting to us some suggestion on how we can support them better - and we'll consider that.

"There's no simple answer here or silver bullet, but we need to keep working at it, and keep improving our systems - that's what we've committed to do," he added.

