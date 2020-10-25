Should women have right to abortion? Gympie candidates speak

THIS is the question put to Gympie state election candidate regarding abortion: “There have been some whispers of the LNP winding back the pro-choice laws in Queensland

should they be elected. What would be your response to this?”

GEOFF WILLIAMS ALP

I think this would be a mistake, women should have the right to choose, but I think it also

requires sufficient safeguards so it’s not abused ie abortion for choice of sex. If made illegal it

will be forced underground and women would no longer be safe; right now they have

medical and psychological support to make this already difficult decision a little bit easier

and safer.

WATCH THE REPLAY: Gympie election candidates go head to head

TONY PERRETT LNP

I do not support full term terminations which are made right up until the day before birth.

I do not support abortions based on social issues such as flippantly changing your mind or that the baby is the wrong sex. I do not support compelling medical practitioners who have a conscientious objection to sign off on abortions.

GOOD NEWS: Mary Street Christmas festivities given the green light

Hundreds gather in Sydney to rally to change abortion laws. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

LAUREN GRANGER-BROWN GREENS

I share the view with my party, The Greens, that women must retain the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy unwanted by them in a medically safe and appropriate manner. I also support inclusive school and public education programs providing clear and factual information about sex, sexual health and relationships, and advice about and access to contraception. Without these, unwanted pregnancies will not only occur, but may result in dangerous ‘backyard abortions’ by unscrupulous and unqualified persons, putting women at risk of blood loss, infection, injury and death. Furthermore, unwanted births have the potential to negatively impact the health and welfare of both mother and child.

MICHAEL BLAXLAND ONE NATION

One Nation supports has a Right to Life Policy and will seek every opportunity to roll back the Queensland abortion law, so both unborn babies and pregnant women will have a level of legal and medical protection in Queensland.

ROLAND MAERTENS INDEPENDENT

I doubt the LNP will be elected to form government to consider a review of abortion laws. Abortion is a decision for women to make as it is their bodies.

Gympie candidates have given varied responses to the question around a woman’s right to choose.

TIM JEROME INDEPENDENT

I am very much pro-life, I think life is precious and something to be looked after and cherished. I am very much pro-choice and that means giving the mother and the unborn child a choice to live. At what age is an unborn child a person? This has been argued for many years. One thing we do know is that a child can live outside of a mother’s womb at the age of 20 weeks in a hospital and grow to live a healthy normal life. A baby taken from the woman receives no pain relief while lying on the table and is not even considered a living life. Any right-minded person would know that this is wrong and inhumane. Yet our laws do not protect the rights of unborn and forced born babies. I will fight for pro-choice, the choice of the mother and the choice of the child that has no voice as yet to say “I want to live”.

DONNA REARDON INDEPENDENT

At the end of the day it the woman’s choice with guidance. No backyard abortion deaths again ever, we are not living in the dark ages any more. Let’s see how the State Election goes.

NICHOLAS FAIRBAIRN IMOP

The QLD government currently have a bill in place to allow full-term abortion. I oppose this bill and will seek to remove it as a priority as soon as elected into parliament, with the intention to review all abortion laws. I will seek to ban the use of human fetal organs for scientific experiments, medical testing and its inclusion in all products.