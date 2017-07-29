26°
Should we review the Constitution?

Colin Claridge | 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
CAUGHT OUT: Senator Matt Canavan is the latest victim of Section 44i of the Australian Constitution.
CAUGHT OUT: Senator Matt Canavan is the latest victim of Section 44i of the Australian Constitution.

SECTION 44i.

Aye, yai, yai, yai, yai!

And so another politician gets tripped up by this previously little known part of the Constitution.

Not that most of us ever even consider reading it - most of it is probably little known anyway.

So, it's difficult for we mere ignorant mortals to understand how someone born in Australia can end up being declared a dual citizen of another country without their consent.

Some might question Senator Matt Canavan's explanation, but then again, some of us do have mothers who do things that defy all logic.

This past fortnight of political career culling should give us cause to question if our Constitution; drafted in the 1890s, is overdue for a total review.

Although Sect 44i rightly disqualifies people who haven't given full allegiance to this country, it, along with much of the Constitution, is written in either legally ambiguous language or during a time when the colonies regarded each other with some degree of suspicion and an even greater degree of suspicion of giving a Commonwealth Parliament too much power over the fledgling states.

If Sect 44i helps prove the likes of Malcolm Roberts was born off-planet, then all well and good.

But the fiasco it has created involving Matt Canavan suggests that we at least need to re-write parts of the Constitution in unambiguous language, so the taxpayer isn't continually spending a fortune on High Court interpretations.

But would we be in favour of a regular review process of the Constitution?

We do go through other statutes occasionally in order to remove antiquated provisions.

Otherwise, we'd still be forcing people to walk in front of motor vehicles waving flags so the horses don't take fright.

But would we be enthusiastic about overhauling our foundation document, to bring it into the 21st Century?

Historically, we haven't been that supportive of Constitutional changes.

Of the 44 proposed amendments since Federation, only eight have ever gotten across the line.

Perhaps the reason isn't so much that we don't like change (even when it's necessary) but rather that most of the proposals were politically opportunistic.

Bill Shorten popped his head up this week and proposed a referendum to fix Parliamentary terms at four years.

That would invariably also mean giving Senators eight-year terms instead of the current six-year terms.

Sounds self-serving to me.

Returning to my point for Constitutional updates, recent events serve to remind us of the historical setting in which the document was written.

This was before Australia was a nation and although the groundswell of public support was for Federation, the rag tag bunch of colonial governments seemed intent on making sure a Commonwealth Parliament didn't completely erode their own powers as future states.

The developing scandal surrounding the Murray Darling Basin is case in point.

This nation's most important waterway - spanning an area from Queensland to South Australia - one would think, shouldn't be entrusted to some hotchpotch of individual state claims of "ownership".

Clearly, what's now been revealed to have been going on in New South Wales shows that sometimes, individual states can not be trusted not to exploit a item of national infrastructure to the detriment of people downstream.

Why isn't the Murray Darling under Commonwealth jurisdiction?

Because that's the way the Constitution was drafted.

The fact that the Constitution still gives no recognition of our Indigenous peoples is another example of its original drafting failing to grow with the nation.

Despite what certain other commentators (who have their own TV shows) warn about Constitutional recognition being "racist", such a Constitutional amendment is long overdue.

Said TV commentator's opposition lies perhaps in his own insecurities as a first-generation Australian, still trying to find his own Australian identity at the expense of appreciating at least 50,000 years of culture.

Constitutional review. The question must be asked. How relevant are some sections and clauses to today's Australia?

We have come a long way since the 1890s.

We no longer hopefully think that before the English, this country was "nothing but bush" as Tony Abbott once put it.

The states no longer stop trains at the borders and impose tariffs against each other, as the colonies once did.

So much has changed since our foundation document was written, yet in some ways the colonial restrictions on the Commonwealth remain and those originally tasked with writing it could not have envisaged the Australia of the 21st Century.

The Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy: a building process that requires constant maintenance and extension by necessity, if we are to grow as a nation.

To regard the Constitution as words carved in stone that cannot be changed would only serve to banish it to a crumbling graveyard of irrelevance.

How we allow our Constitution to breathe is dependent on the political will to fight the right battles.

