Should the Queensland border be reopened?

WHAT each of Gympie’s eight candidates believe should have with the Queensland border.

NICHOLAS FAIRBAIRN - INFORMED MEDICAL OPTIONS PARTY

Yes Open the borders. Queenslanders are ready for business and to visit their friends and family. The model chosen by the QLD Government in closing the borders has been proven not to be the best option and has damaged this country far too much. It will take generations to recover. Lets show the world what Gympie has to offer.

TONY PERRETT- LNP

Restrictions should be based on health advice that the Chief Health Officer publicly released.

DONNA REARDON - INDEPENDENT

The borders should be opened when its safe to do so with community transfer targets at a minimum.

GEOFF WILLIAMS - ALP

I think the current timetable for easing the border restrictions is fine, if we try to go too quick, we could ruin all our hard work.

LAUREN GRANGER-BROWN - GREENS

My view is that Queensland should follow the advice of the Chief Health Officer on this matter. We should not risk opening before the numbers of COVID-19 in the communities beyond our state border are deemed to be low enough to safely manage. The recent rapid escalation of case numbers in other countries that have relaxed restrictions too soon is evidence of the benefits of the approach taken here. Queenslanders’ health must take priority, and we have been fortunate to have enjoyed a much greater degree of movement within our state than other states and countries as a result of the measures adopted so far.

MICHAEL BLAXLAND - PAULINE HANSON’S ONE NATION

Yes, we need to allow people back into Queensland and resume business as usual. Even medical professionals and WHO (World Health Organisations) are now saying that lock downs are not in the best interest of the people or the economy. Protect the elderly & vulnerable, and allow the others to get on with their lives.

ROLAND MAERTENS - INDEPENDENT

Queensland has managed to keep the wheels of the economy going without the disaster of what happened in Victoria repeating itself. Now is the time to selectively open to trusted partners without risking the basics.

TIM JEROME INDEPENDENT

The key to the Queensland border and COVID-19 is acting quickly. When there is an immediate problem close the borders quickly. When there is not an immediate problem open the borders quickly. Quickly being the emphasis. The key is looking after the vulnerable while at the same time getting back to normality. I believe we need to get back to normality quicker rather than later or we as a country are going to be doomed financially and economically that will impact generations. Balance is the key to this issue.