Should residents pay to fix some of Gympie’s worst roads?

A Gympie Times reader has slammed the state of Tatnell Rd at North Deep Creek as one of the region's worst.

A Gympie Times reader has slammed the state of Tatnell Rd at North Deep Creek as one of the region's worst.

THE always-controversial topic of roads has once again divided Gympie readers, this time about who should be responsible for unmaintained roads in the region.

Gympie Regional Council last week emphasised residents “need to be aware” of whether they live on unmaintained roads and to prepare accordingly, following fresh criticism of local road conditions in the wake of heavy rainfall.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Residents ‘need to be aware’ of unmaintained roads:

Tatnell Rd at North Deep Creek and Turnbull Rd at Corella were two unmaintained roads to be publicly shamed in a Gympie Times Facebook survey.

A council spokesman said it was the “responsibility of the residents on the road to drive to conditions and carry out maintenance as needed”.

The spokesman said residents should contact the council “where dangerous or unsafe conditions on unmaintained roads are identified” but would be “required to cover fifty per cent of the cost” to upgrade a road to “council standard”.

Another survey put to Gympie Times readers asked whether such a proposition was fair, drawing mixed responses over the weekend:

Christina Murphy: Gympie region has some shockers out there, pity the poor people that live on them and have to call for emergency services, you wouldn’t get them in. Even a lot of your so-called maintained roads are c***, narrow, rough edges, pot holes and spongy bitumen.

Dianne Woodstock: Just wondering why people choose to live in areas where there are these sorts of access issues. We lived for 20 years in an area with 1.5 driveway which had 1k of registered easement. It was our choice to buy and live there.

Lisa Moo: I’m sorry but the Gympie council are a joke. I’m glad I sold up and moved they do nothing but take take take and never give anything back in return.

Natham Moran: If they are gazetted unmaintained roads, council needs to advise the residents of approx. annual costs so it can be budgeted and have an emergency fund as well.

Lynette Arnall: I believe if a road has been passed by the council it is their responsibility to maintain.

Rachel Driver: Personally, I think that if you decide to move to a property that is on an unmaintained road (which should all be signed so you can’t miss it), then you should have factored in some sort of personal cost beforehand.

Cameron Capell: I have driven trucks around Gympie for the last few years and even delivered a lot of gravel to council jobs and have seen myself just how much money the council can waste of jobs yet us people on an unmaintained road can’t even get any gravel at all to fill in any of the huge ruts/holes along our roads that we still have to pay rates for.