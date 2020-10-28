Should politicians take a leaf out of New Zealand’s book?

Geoff Williams, Tony Perrett, Michael Blaxland, Donna Reardon, Lauren Granger-Brown, Roland Maertens, Tim Jerome, Nicholas Fairbairn have given their thoughts on what lessons – if any – can be learned from New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern’s landslide re-election victory.

THERE is little doubt New Zealand’s Prime Minister cleaned up in her re-election campaign by claiming almost twice as many seats as the opposition.

It is the type of victory many politicians and their parties dream of, but can any of the lesson be applied here?

Several of Gympie’s state candidates said yes, pointing to the need to infuse politics with young blood whereas others said the system across the ditch was too different to Australia’s to draw conclusions.

Here’s what they had to say on what, if any, lessons can be learned by the success of the sometimes politically polarising New Zealand Prime Minister.

NICHOLAS FAIRBAIRN, IMOP

People may not like change but they will hate irrelevance even more.

If people keep electing the same two party system nothing much will change, it will continue to get worse for the everyday person.

Forward thinking leaders who cannot be bought and have a genuine care for their

communities are what is needed in Australian politics

DONNA REARDON, IND

Sure we need new younger people with new ideas that are inspirational like Jacinda and who has not lost the personal touch.

Is there a need for change to the people we traditionally elect to lead our communities?

The difference between Jacinda and the majority of current politicians is having a heart and love for the country not their personal pants pockets.

It should the by the people for the people and some do loose sight of that.

Candidates face off at the region's only live debate.

TONY PERRETT, LNP

I don’t follow New Zealand politics.

MICHAEL BLAXLAND, PNH

No, I believe Australia is totally different from New Zealand and therefore what has worked for New Zealand would not work for Australia.

ROLAND MAERTENS, IND

New Zealand’s election result is interesting but as they have a different set of challenges, they remain largely irrelevant.

We should refrain from commenting on a system that is democratic and successful as this could open the door to foreign criticisms of our own system.

TIM JEROME, IND

Jacinda Ardern breaks the mould of a typical politician.

It is very important that people stop voting as sheep for a party.

Even though Jacinda Ardern is part of a party she is very much an individual … and she comes across that way.

Pre-poll voting is now open at 44 Nash St.

In Australia unfortunately people are too quick to pull down anyone who is different and does not think inside the box.

I believe times are changing in Australia and it is going to take people like myself to encourage people to think and come outside of the box.

It has cost me a great deal of money and time to be a person who lives outside the box and to be a politician who is real and does not play the political game.

I hope I inspire others to break the mould and more down to earth people choose to become leaders.

GEOFF WILLIAMS, ALP

I’m unsure of the New Zealand system but I what I take from that election is that the people respected her strong stance on border closures and her empathy and actions in the wake of the Christchurch massacre.

Our Federal leaders could certainly take a leaf out of her book.

LAUREN GRANGER-BROWN

Do I believe that more Greens should be elected to Government? Absolutely!

The results of both the New Zealand national election, and the election in the ACT, with more Greens being elected to office to participate in multi-party governments, demonstrate that people want intelligent and compassionate leadership that is prepared to act decisively on the environment and the climate crisis, based on scientific evidence.

Election candidates Tim Jerome (IND), Donna Reardon (IND), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Geoff Williams (ALP) and Tony Perrett (LNP) at the ballot draw.

People also want to see their interests represented, not just those of billionaire corporate donors.

Unlike the other parties, the Greens refuse corporate donations, so we are directly answerable to the people. All of our elected members consistently demonstrate integrity and transparency, and tirelessly hold the old parties to account.

The various allegations of state and federal government corruption currently being investigated illustrate the need for The Greens’ federal ICAC bill, passed by the Senate in 2019, which the LNP government-controlled House of Representatives refuses to pass, and the granting of greater enforcement powers for the Queensland CCC.