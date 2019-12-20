Menu
New Year's Eve at Parramatta Park. Pictures: City of Parramatta
Should Gympie’s NYE fireworks be cancelled?

20th Dec 2019 6:28 PM
GYMPIE’S New Year’s fireworks display could be given the axe this year.

A special meeting of Gympie Regional Council has been called for next week to discuss the popular fireworks display.

Several options are reportedly on the table, but at this stage the details of these proposals are unknown.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the Town Hall.

The possibility of cancelling this year’s firework shows has been discussed in Australia’s capital cities.

With the east coast of Australia ravaged by bushfires, it has been suggested by some corners of the community holding the displays would be insensitive.

