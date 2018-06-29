Should Fredman, Hartwig have ignored misgivngs about budget?
WHAT is the going rate for a rubber stamp?
While there was debate over what councillors earn already this week, now there's one over what councillors do.
In a remarkable Facebook post, Cr Dodt has criticised the two councillors who rejected the budget saying the job was about "consensus” not "individual axe grinding”.
An interesting claim, made more so by this week's Mackay Regional Council budget rejection; five councillors voted against it because they were unhappy with one particular item.
Were those councillors supposed to sit there and endorse it by rote, despite their misgivings? If so why even bother to hold a vote at all?
And let's not forget that, this year's draft excepted, the budget meeting is the first chance ratepayers have to hear councillors thoughts on the budget; after all, those debates are held behind closed doors.
By coincidence this point was highlighted in an Audit Office report into rates yesterday: "The rate increase decisions we audited were generally made behind closed doors with limited community input”.
I had a rubber stamp once.
It was reliable, and perfectly capable of doing the exact same thing day after day after day.
Which was great, right up until I changed jobs.
So I bought a pencil instead.
Sure, it breaks and takes a little more effort.
But it also responds to my input.