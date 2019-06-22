Menu
Several Queensland ambulance units have attended what emergency services are calling a “significant incident” at Sunnybank Hills.
Crime

‘Shots, screams’ heard, man critical in ‘significant incident’

by Cloe Read
22nd Jun 2019 9:42 AM
A man is in a critical condition with multiple chest injuries, and two more people are in hospital following a "significant incident" at a suburb in Brisbane's south.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s sustained multiple chest wounds and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Two others were also involved in the ordeal, including a woman, also in her 30s, who suffered multiple leg injuries and was taken to the same hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The third person, of unknown age and gender, was taken in a stable condition to Mater Private Hospital.

One resident told Nine Media: "I heard several shots in a row and some very high-pitched screams. I've never heard anything like it in all the time I've lived in this neighbourhood."

Police at this stage have not confirmed any details but said the incident is being monitored with further information being released shortly.

More to come...

