Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Breaking

Shots fired at shopping centre in CQ town

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th May 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.35PM: A MAN has been arrested in the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda after allegedly discharging a firearm at a shopping centre.

Police have confirmed that at 11.15 a man discharged a rifle in the parking area of the local shopping complex.

The man complied with police requests to put the gun down and he was arrested.

 

A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex.
A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex. Google Maps

He is now assisting with police investigations.

Police said there were no evidence to suggest he was threatening violence at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More to follow.

editors picks tmbcrime woorabinda woorabinda police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Serious rescue mission under way for trapped Tin Can Bay cat

    premium_icon Serious rescue mission under way for trapped Tin Can Bay cat

    News Firefighters on hand to help Valentino the cat

    • 8th May 2019 12:43 PM
    Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

    premium_icon Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

    News Treat the 3 who didn't come with the same respect

    PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

    PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

    News May is Domestic and Family Abuse Prevention month

    Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

    premium_icon Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

    News Over-zealous Belgravia is spoiling the experience for locals