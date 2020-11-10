Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Comanchero bikie Shane Ross found dead in Gold Coast bushland
Crime

Shots fired at home inside gated community

by Elise Williams
10th Nov 2020 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives are investigating after multiple bullets were fired at the front door of a Gold Coast home early this morning.

Just after 1am, police were called to a gated community at Seawind Rd in Coomera Waters after reports someone had fired "multiple" bullets at the front door of one of the homes.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, no one was injured during the incident.

The spokeswoman confirmed "a number of projectiles" had been shot at the door.

It remains unclear how the person or people involved gained access to the private community.

It's also unknown whether this was a targeted attack.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Originally published as Shots fired at home inside gated community

More Stories

editors picks gold coast shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        Premium Content Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        News A camping trip with his girlfriend landed a 35yo man in court when her father dobbed him in to police

        Child care centre developers take council to court

        Premium Content Child care centre developers take council to court

        News Planning staff at Gympie Regional Council said the proposed new child care centre...

        ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        Premium Content ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        News Gympie community leaders give their honest reaction to the outcome of the US...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites